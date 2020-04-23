|
Boon "Jeanie" Hughes
1930-2020
Boon O. Hughes, favorably known as Jeanie, passed away on Sunday, April. 19, 2020 in Manvel, TX at the age of 89 in her sleep.
She was born May 18, 1930 in GaeSung, Korea to Kuk In Kim and Pan Yun Ki. While living in Korea, she was an exceptionally intelligent child who had a passion for learning, which she got from her father. In addition to her academic pursuits, she had a regard for the weak and the poor, which she got from her mother, and even paid the tuition for her classmate once when she was very young. She was also very responsible and devoted herself looking after her two young sisters since she lost her parents in the Korean War.
She came to the United States of America on February 8, 1967 from Seoul Korea, to visit her sister, who came to the United States earlier. She liked it so well and decided to stay.
She met Jerry D. Hughes and married him on July 22, 1969 and had a beautiful marriage until she was predeceased by her adoring husband of thirty four years. They loved listening to music, gardening, and taking a walk together in the morning and evening every day. They enjoyed traveling all over the world. They traveled every state in the United States except only one state, Maine, and Europe, and China.
She retired in 1992 from Sears, Roebuck and Co. after working for twenty four years since 1969. She was voted "Best Employee" nationwide during her employment, as well as a unit's courtesy award winner and store's annual winner many times. She was very popular with customers, and several customers wrote letters to Sears for her. In their letters they described her: She is the most knowledgeable and considerate sales person I believe I have ever known. She has a wonderful sense of humor and a way of making you feel as if you are personal friends, not just a number. Her friendliness and willingness to give the best possible service has always been evident. She was proud of herself on being a hard worker and a faithful employee, who had never been late for work.
She is survived by two sisters, ChunOk Kim and Kim Taylor; nephews, David Taylor and Edward Taylor; nieces, Sandra Taylor and SunHye Cha.
She became a Christian in 1981 and was a sincere church member who was very generous to people. She always encouraged and helped poor people by cheerfully and liberally contributing unaware to other people. She was a gifted person in many ways. She was very good at calligraphy of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. She was good at writing as well, and her letter to her father at age 7 was so beautifully written and made her father so proud of her. She loved singing hymns, praying, dancing, and taking a walk. She was very friendly and kind to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
The family appreciates the many loving staff members who attended to Jeanie's daily needs over the past years at Orchard Park at Southfork Assisted Living & Memory Care.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020