Brad Kubin Craig
1967-2020
Dr. Brad Kubin Craig, PHD, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday May 4th following a tragic car accident.
Brad was born on June 30, 1967 in Houston, TX to Dr. Elliott and Carolyn Craig. Longtime Quail Valley residents, Brad grew up in the Houston area. He graduated from Dulles High School in Stafford, TX and received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M, Suma Cum Laude, as well as his PHD in Economics in 2001.
Returning to Houston to work, he was friend and longtime loyal employee of the Sapien family. Significant in his life, apart from his faith in Jesus Christ, were his love for golf, Aggie football, Trivia, life long friends, cooking, beer and great love Brandy whom he married March 3, 2007.
He and Brandy were well known on the national Trivia circuit as formidable opponents, achieving national titles. They loved trips to trivia conventions, spending time with friends, and their dog Pipa, who he spoiled with grits and bacon for breakfast.
Brad is remembered for being a sweet boy who grew into a kind-hearted man. He had a love for animals stemming from his childhood. As a student and adult he was known for his intellect. An Economic professor at A&M wrote a letter of recommendation commenting on his high level of intelligence and superb work ethic and considered him possibly the best student at Texas A&M.
His father, Dr. Elliott Craig, DVM, precedes Brad in death. He is survived by his wife Brandy Bresenhan Craig; Mother Carolyn Kubin Craig, sister and brother-in-law Alison and Del Blom and his loving nieces and nephew Hudson, Abigail and Aubrey; Charlie Bresenhan and Tom Valliere; Maurice and Karey Bresenhan; Nancy and Carlos Puentes; and Linda Castaneda.
The funeral service will be on Saturday May 16th at 1:00pm at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Sugarland TX, in the main worship center. Social distancing and appropriate protocol will be observed. Brad will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery. You may visit www.heightsfuneralhome.com. We invite you to share your thoughts, fond memories and pictures with our family.
He will be missed everyday until we are together again in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
"Death opens a door out of a little, darkroom (that's all the life we have known before it) into a great, real place where the true sun shines and we all shall meet." C.S. Lewis
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.