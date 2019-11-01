|
|
Bradley Lewis DeCell
1959-2019
On Wednesday, October 16, Bradley Lewis DeCell passed away from a short battle with cancer in Atlanta, Georgia.
Born in Dallas, Texas on September 16, 1959, and preceded by death, Alonzo Lewis DeCell, father, Steven Edward DeCell, brother, and Tab Jackson, partner, and his beloved dogs: Katy, Chaka, and Mercedes. Brad leaves behind Marilyn Ruth DeCell, mother, Denise and Jorgen Schäffer, sister, Susan and Ron Shifflett, sister, and Preston DeCell, nephew.
Brad graduated from Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. For many years, he worked in corporate finance for Caterpillar and Deutsche Bank. He left the corporate world for positions with St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Immaculate Conception Church. In his final years, Brad chose to dance to the beat of a different drum- his own.
Anyone who knew Brad knows he had a traveling soul who visited all but seven Caribbean islands. Because of his travels, Brad has many friends spread across the world. He loved cooking, gardening, and reading. He loved to have fun while making everyone laugh. His brilliant mind came up with some of the craziest stories that were most likely embellished from his own adventures.
We take comfort knowing the DeCell men are now looking down upon the DeCell women.
Per Brad's request, a private ceremony will be held in St. Marten. If you wish to donate in his honor, the family asks that you donate to Atlanta's Pet Buddies Food Pantry.
"Courage, my little wolf, always the courage! Remember that the bad days are not forever, and the trouble which seems so terrible will disappear at last. Rest assured, my dear one, that I will remember thee always. "
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019