Resthaven Memorial Park
4616 North Big Spring Street
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 684-5462
More Obituaries for Bradley Westmoreland
Bradley Westmoreland


1951 - 2019
Bradley Westmoreland Obituary
Bradley
Westmoreland
1951-2019
Bradley Westmoreland passed away on December 14, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1951 in Lubbock to Harry Westmoreland and Jane Raubold Westmoreland. He attended public schools in Houston, and graduated with high honors from Lamar High School. As a member of the Lamar debate team, Bradley won numerous speech tournaments, two state championships, and one national championship for his school. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with high honors from The University of Texas in 1973, where he majored in Economics. Bradley graduated with honors from The University of Texas School of Law in 1976. He began his legal career in Houston with the firm of Andrews, Kirth, Campbell & Jones, becoming a partner in 1984. He continued his legal practice until his death.
While Bradley had many professional achievements, he always considered his greatest accomplishments to be his three children. He instilled in them that the pursuit of knowledge was one of life's greatest endeavors. Bradley enjoyed corresponding regularly with family and friends and was an avid reader and history enthusiast. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred Westmoreland. Bradley is survived by his wife, Kandy, and children Jane and her husband Alex McIntyre, Forrest and Anne. He is also survived by his brothers; Todd of Midland, Greg and wife Sarah of Lubbock, and nieces Kathleen and Meredith. A private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Midland. Memorial donations may be made to the Harry Westmoreland Presidential Endowed Scholarship in Geology at Texas Tech University c/o Texas Tech University Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 41081 Lubbock, TX 79409 or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
