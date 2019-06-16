Branard H.

Branard H. Brochstein was born to Mildred Davis and Isaac S. Brochstein on March 6, 1937 in Houston, TX. He was a loving, talented son and became a devoted husband and father. Graduating from The University of Oklahoma with a Bachelors Degree in Architecture, Branard was proud to serve as a Lieutenant in the United States Army. Following military service, Branard's lifelong love of exotic woods, combined with his creativity in the field of architectural woodwork design, contributed to the talents for which Brochsteins Inc., the family's woodwork design business, is known. His love of natural exotic woods would later lead to an impressive collection of custom made mandolins and other string instruments, which he played expertly. An innately talented musician, Branard never lost his love for music or his sense of humor. He particularly relished membership in the Houston Balalaika Society and spent many joyful weekends entertaining with the Gypsy Troup at the Annual Texas Renaissance Festival. After moving to the Texas Hill Country in 1997 Branard often delighted and regaled the family's many friends with an annual "gypsy party" where he joined the Gypsy Dance Theatre in their exotic routines.

Branard is survived by his wife GeorgiAnne Uribe Brochstein; daughter Carlin Brochstein of Boynton Beach, FL; brother Raymond Brochstein and wife Susan of Houston; stepson Mark McClelland of Lockhart; stepdaughter Lesley Clark (spouse Ian) of Austin; grandchildren Heather Bryant (spouse Seth) of Leander; Logan Brock of San Marcos; Aidan Brock and Maya Clark of Austin, and great-grandson Caleb Bryant of Leander, nephew Benjamin Brochstein of Houston, niece Deborah Brochstein (spouse Steven Hecht) and grand-niece Rachel Hecht of Houston. He was pre-deceased by his parents Mildred and Isaac Brochstein. Branard was blessed to have a truly loving team of caregivers led by Ben Shaver Jr., David Jordan, Cheryl Wagoner and Elizabeth Meyer, for which the family is eternally grateful. Dr. Peter Gosselink was always there for us with his thoughtful and compassionate guidance as was the Kindred team. This core surrounded us with love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests honoring Branard's memory through a donation to: (1) The Hill Country 100 Club (benefitting 1st Responders) or (2) HARTH Foundation (aiding veterans and their families.)

A celebration of Branard's life in Marble Falls, TX is pending and will be announced at a later date.