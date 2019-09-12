Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Brenda Ellis
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Chapel
19222 Tomball Pkwy
Houston, TX
Brenda Ellis


1941 - 2019
Brenda Ellis Obituary
Brenda Lee Ellis
1941-2019
Brenda Lee Ellis was born on September 14, 1941 in Stamford, TX, and passed away, September 6, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Ralph J. Ellis, Jr.; her daughter, Sheri L. Bough and husband Jim Bough; along with her triplet grandchildren, Macey, Mallory and Mathias Bough.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 from 4-6pm at Klein Funeral Home – CyFair Northwest located at 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065. The funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, September 16 at 10:30am in the Mary Chapel located at 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
