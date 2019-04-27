|
|
Brenda Jean Wilson Byrnes B.J.
1946-2019
This beautiful woman is survived by her grandson Justin Michael Phillips (Baby boy) One son and three daughters. Amanda Phillips, Amber Green, and Tabitha Moore. Daughter-in-law Debra Armstrong (Deb) adopted daughter Shannon White (favorite daughter).
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice Dr. Perez, Connie Pierce, Pam, Sarah, Nina and Maria for being there in their time of need. per B.J.'s request there will be no services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019