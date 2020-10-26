Brenda Joyce Nash

1948-2020

Brenda Joyce Nash (age 72) of Houston, Texas passed away on October 17, 2020. Brenda was born in Natchitoches, La. on September 6, 1948 and came to Houston as a teenager. She is survived by one daughter, one grandson, five sisters, one brother and a host of nieces and nephews. Brenda is preceded in death by her mother, father and three brothers. Brenda's "Celebration of Life" service will be held on October 28, 2020 at 5pm at Church at Bethel Family chapel located at 14442 Fonmeadow St., Houston, Texas 77035.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store