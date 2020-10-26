1/1
Brenda Nash
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Joyce Nash
1948-2020
Brenda Joyce Nash (age 72) of Houston, Texas passed away on October 17, 2020. Brenda was born in Natchitoches, La. on September 6, 1948 and came to Houston as a teenager. She is survived by one daughter, one grandson, five sisters, one brother and a host of nieces and nephews. Brenda is preceded in death by her mother, father and three brothers. Brenda's "Celebration of Life" service will be held on October 28, 2020 at 5pm at Church at Bethel Family chapel located at 14442 Fonmeadow St., Houston, Texas 77035.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Church at Bethel Family chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved