Brenda Plummer Templeton

1943-2020

Brenda Plummer Templeton of Calvert, Texas, formerly of Houston, went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Arlington, Texas; due to heart complications and pneumonia. Brenda was born December 14, 1943, in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. to James and Gladys L Plummer. In 1945, the family moved to Decatur, Georgia, where she attended grade school. In 1953, the family moved to Houston, Texas. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1962, where she was an active member of the Band.

Brenda married John O. Templeton, Sr. on August 14, 1971, in Houston, Texas. Together they raised six children in the suburb of Spring Branch. For many years she was an active member of First Baptist Church Spring Branch, a huge supporter of all her children's activities, and a volunteer at Spring Branch Memorial Hospital. Brenda and John moved to Calvert in 2000 upon John's retirement from Southwestern Bell. They built their Rocking T Ranch and have been raising cattle ever since. Brenda was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Bremond where she volunteered in the children's ministry program and food pantry. Mom always made sure nobody ever went hungry. Brenda's faith was a strong influence in her family's lives.

Brenda was preceeded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Plummer, and step-son Justin Templeton. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Johnny Templeton of Calvert, Texas. Daughters, DeLana Zaicek and husband Mike of Flagstaff, Arizona; Betty Covert of Houston; Susan Chovanec and husband Jerome "Tup" of Brenham; Chrissy Kuehn and husband Jeff of Arlington; her son John Templeton, Jr. and wife Jeannette of Bryan; and Sister, Jaynice Caskey of Houston Texas. Mimi left a legacy of eleven grandchildren: Preston, Priscilla, Buddy, Travis, Austin, Bryson, Rebekah, Derrick, Emma, Adison and Kase; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The celebration of Mom's life will be held Friday, August 7,2020, at 10:30am at First Baptist Church Bremond, Texas. Graveside service will immediately follow at Nesbitt (Beck Prairie) Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1 – 8pm, with family present 6-8pm. The family is respectfully requiring that all guests wear masks and practice the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. Friday's service will be streamed live on the First Baptist Church Bremond, Texas Facebook page.

Memorial donations in Honor of Brenda Templeton can be made to First Baptist Church of Bremond Building Fund, 705 South Austin Street, Bremond, Texas, 76629.



