Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westminster Presbyterian Chr
1200 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1200 Marquette Ave S
Minneapolis, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Paul


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Paul Obituary
Brian Paul
1959-2019
Brian Paul: Age 60 of Kingwood Texas passed away on August 19th. Survived by his mother Phyllis Paul and siblings Jay, Robert and Barbara Paul, and many other loving family and friends. His world was supported by Christ and communicated through the music he created for himself and others. His was a life filled with curiosity, determination and joy. Celebration of Life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403 on September 14th, 2019 at 1pm in the Chapel. We ask that memorials be sent to his Houston based church, Calvary Christian Fellowship, 1365 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, TX, 77339.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.