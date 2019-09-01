|
|
Brian Paul
1959-2019
Brian Paul: Age 60 of Kingwood Texas passed away on August 19th. Survived by his mother Phyllis Paul and siblings Jay, Robert and Barbara Paul, and many other loving family and friends. His world was supported by Christ and communicated through the music he created for himself and others. His was a life filled with curiosity, determination and joy. Celebration of Life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403 on September 14th, 2019 at 1pm in the Chapel. We ask that memorials be sent to his Houston based church, Calvary Christian Fellowship, 1365 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, TX, 77339.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019