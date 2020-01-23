|
Brian Scott Nimtz
1967-2020
Brian Scott Nimtz was born on February 21, 1967 at 1:22 am to Ed and Jan Nimtz. He passed away on January 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
Brian was born in Houston, TX and was baptized at St. Mark Lutheran Church. He started kindergarten while the family lived in Vincennes, Indiana, and continued grade school back in Houston at St. Mark Lutheran School. Following another family move he completed 8th grade at Escuela Campo Alegre in Caracas, Venezuela. Also while in Caracas he was confirmed at El Salvador Lutheran Church. Back in Houston he attended Lutheran High School North his freshman year but graduated from Scarborough High School. He briefly attended Navarro Jr. College in Corsicana.
Brian was the proud father of two children, beautiful Claudia Kate and handsome Christopher Tyler. He loved his girlfriend Lois for eighteen years. He has been an awesome son helping out his parents especially since they moved to the "country". He was always ready to attack his mom & dad's chore list whenever he arrived for a visit. Although Brian frequently marching to the beat of his own drum he always put family first.
Brian's first job in high school was working at Square Pan Pizza. His first "real" job was taking care of plants in the courtyards and walkways of a number of Houston Malls. He continued through life with a "green thumb". Brian will be remembered for his skills to repair or build or weld anything. At times you might have found him building a deck, remodeling a KFC kitchen or updating the entrance to a Victoria Secret or even atop a scissor-lift putting up a CVS sign. Most recently he was on the building maintenance crew at Shell One Plaza in Houston. Outside of Brian's work for pay he was always willing to devote his weekends and spare time to helping family, friends & acquaintances with any DIY project they might have. He was always generous with his time.
Brian and his long time girlfriend Lois enjoyed doing things together. They would really get into the Renaissance Festival, the Art Car Parade and Mardi Gras. Most of the time Tyler & Claudia were included and Lois loved them like her own.
Brian has two younger brothers, Eric and Trey. Eric and his wife Eydie have two children Kelsey and Aidan. Trey and his wife Amy have two daughters Sydney and Cassidy. Brian is also survived by his parents, Ed and Jan Nimtz, his best friend and girlfriend Lois Nelson, his Aunt Cheryl and Uncle Alvin Fritsche, cousins Michael, Ken, Erin, and Joel. He is also survived by relatives in the Kaiser, Barnes, Mitschke and Nimtz families.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23 from 6 - 8 PM, and Funeral Service is Friday, January 24 at 2 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020