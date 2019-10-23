Home

Services
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
1948 - 2019
Brian Smith Obituary
Brian Patrick Smith
1948-2019
Brian Patrick Smith, 70, of Houston, Texas was called home by the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1948 in Rochester, New York. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1966 and the University of Texas in Austin in 1970 with a BBA in accounting. He married Deborah Pierce in 1971 and gave birth to a son in 1980 and a daughter in 1983. He provided for his family as an auditor and accountant but primarily as a general manger of multiple car dealerships throughout the Houston area.
He is preceded in death by his mother Geraldine E. Gilligan and his father Marvin L. Smith and is survived by his son, Spencer Smith, his daughter, Kristin Smith, siblings Kevin, Sheila and Tim Smith, nieces and nephews, adopted son Dan D'Ambrosio and his rescued kitty Chuuze.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church followed by burial at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
