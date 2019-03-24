Bridget Ann Spence

1960-2018

Bridget Ann Spence, 58, passed away December 31 due to a pulmonary embolism. She was born in March 1960 in Rochester, NY to Barney and MaryJane McCortney. She married her longtime friend and love, James (Jim) Spence, in 1990 after meeting at Rice University.

Bridget and Jim shared their Houston home with a menagerie of pet Boxers — Gloria, Caesar, Pepper, Louie, and Otis — for more than 25 years before fulfilling one of her enduring dreams to live in Portland, OR.

Always an adept student, Bridget was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship for four years while earning her Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from Rice University. While employed as a Research Chemist for Shell Oil Company, Bridget's investigations resulted in more than 20 patent-winning inventions. However Bridget's true passion was ignited when she retired to "raise her dog" and set on a busy path of both leisure and voluntarism.

For more than 20 years Bridget brought her talent for dog training and creativity to the performance arena where she and her Boxers competed in the sports of canine musical freestyle and agility. She was known for sparking the inner soft-hearted and playful personalities of her dogs and for her enthusiastic encouragement of her fellow participants.

Bridget was a volunteer with Caring Critters, Inc, an animal-assisted therapy program for 18 years. She also served as an officer with the Houston Obedience Training Dog Club and Lone Star Boxer Rescue.

In addition to her husband, Bridget is survived by her sister Sheila Foery and brother Dan (Michele) McCortney of Rochester as well as her nieces and nephews: Miles McCortney, Francesco Foery, Heather Cox, Kelly VanGraafeiland, Megan Jessmer, and Zoë Foery. She was preceded in death by her brother Tim.

A celebration of Bridget's life will be held at Smart Dog Training Center at 910 Curtin St, Houston, 77018 on March 30 at 11:30 AM. Friends and family are encouraged to bring a new or gently used dog collar to donate as a tribute to Bridget's generous spirit and to stay for lunch after the ceremony. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019