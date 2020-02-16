|
Brigitte
Hatzenbuehler
1946-2020
Brigitte Hatzenbuehler at the age of 73 passed away on February 6 2020 in Houston Texas. Brigitte was born on December 15, 1946 to Karl and Barbara Graf in Germany.
Birgit, as she is known to many friends, had a creative soul and enjoyed making things by hand. Needlework, sewing, knitting, and painting were her favorite past times. Her life was enriched by many close friends at home and abroad. She loved being on the tennis court and hosting dinners for friends and family.
She is preceded in death by husband Josef Hatzenbueheler and her parents (Karl and Barbara Graf). She is survived by her brothers : Jochen (and Annemie) Graf of Neutraubling, Germany, Helmut (and Iris) Graf of Konz, Germany; two children: Florian (and Verena) Hatzenbuehler, and Johanna (and Adam) Robinson and her grandson Oliver.
A Memorial Service will be held February 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in The Texas Liberty Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to M.D. Anderson.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020