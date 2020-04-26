|
|
Dr. Brij Narain
Srivastava
1940-2020
Dr. Brij Narain Srivastava, beloved father, husband, brother and son, passed away on the 6th of April, 2020.
Brij is survived by his two children, his daughter, Devika, his son, Shiv, his wife, Lekha, and his siblings: Shiv Srivastava, Sheela Srivastava, Yogendra Srivastava, Indu Kumar, and Pradeep Narain. Brij made the life-changing journey from
Gorakhpur, India to Houston, Texas in 1967 to attend the University of Houston to pursue graduate studies in marketing and economics and quickly made the Bayou City his home. He was the first Indian student to graduate from the University of Houston School of Business with an MBA. Despite this academic achievement, and already holding a doctorate in education, he sought to further his academic journey in both Oklahoma and Arkansa attaining additional advanced business degrees. He worked for Conoco Phillips in the 70's, then proudly served as financial analyst for the Waste Water Department for the City of Houston. He truly loved being a servant for the public good and took immense pride in serving all of the city's communities. Upon his retirement from the city of Houston he was officially recognized with a day of proclamation in his honor.
Brij was always engaged with world events and took a keen interest in politics. He was a voracious reader, lover of classical music, and enjoyed modern art, specifically the works of Pablo Picasso. He truly loved public speaking, serving as an active member, as well as local and regional leader, of Toast Masters; he earned multiple accolades over his twenty five years with the organization. Brij greatly enjoyed physical activity, walking along the buffalo bayou/Allen Parkway path for decades, and faithfully participating and medaling in the senior olympics for several years; a few of his favorite sports were tennis, badminton, and table tennis.
His wry, sharp wit and love of helping wherever and whenever necessary will be tremendously missed by those who knew and loved him. We love and miss you, Dad.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020