Brittany Rena Guidry

1994-2020

Brittany Rena Guidry, expired (Wednesday)April 22, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m on (Friday) May 1, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) May 2, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery. Rev. Christopher Boldin, officiating.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







