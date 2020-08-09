Bruce Berger

Bruce F. Berger
1944-2020
Bruce F. Berger, 76, passed away peacefully on July 31 at home with his wife by his side.
Bruce was born in Dallas and grew up in Houston. He attended Bellaire H.S. and Texas Tech University. He served in the US Army and spent 2 years in Germany. He was a Mason & Shriner.
Bruce is survived by his wife, 1 daughter, 3 stepchildren, 1 niece, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many wonderful friends.
Bruce leaves behind a legacy of kindness and caring and was known for his generosity.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial service will be held on August 17th @ 11:00 am at First Colony Church of Christ, 2140 First Colony Blvd., Sugar Land, TX
Live stream at firstcolonychurch.online.church
In lieu of flowers if you wish to make a donation in Bruce's name please make it to the Shriners Hospital for Children
at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org