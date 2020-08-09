1/1
Bruce Berger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce F. Berger
1944-2020
Bruce F. Berger, 76, passed away peacefully on July 31 at home with his wife by his side.
Bruce was born in Dallas and grew up in Houston. He attended Bellaire H.S. and Texas Tech University. He served in the US Army and spent 2 years in Germany. He was a Mason & Shriner.
Bruce is survived by his wife, 1 daughter, 3 stepchildren, 1 niece, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many wonderful friends.
Bruce leaves behind a legacy of kindness and caring and was known for his generosity.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial service will be held on August 17th @ 11:00 am at First Colony Church of Christ, 2140 First Colony Blvd., Sugar Land, TX
Live stream at firstcolonychurch.online.church
In lieu of flowers if you wish to make a donation in Bruce's name please make it to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Colony Church of Christ
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved