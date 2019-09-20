Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
South Park Cemetery
Bruce Clifford Husband Sr.


1924 - 2019
Bruce Clifford Husband Sr. Obituary
Bruce Clifford
Husband, Sr
1924-2019
July 22, 1924 to September 13, 2019
Bruce went to be with the Lord suddenly the morning of September 13. He was an entrepreneur, inventor, Christian and a brilliant man. Bruce proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Manvel. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Viewing Friday, September 20, 2019 6-9pm. Funeral Saturday, September 21, 2019 10am with Pastor Steve Porter officiating. Interment following at South Park Cemetery. See full obituary at SouthParkFunerals.com/obituaries/Bruce-Husband/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
