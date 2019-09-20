|
|
Bruce Clifford
Husband, Sr
1924-2019
July 22, 1924 to September 13, 2019
Bruce went to be with the Lord suddenly the morning of September 13. He was an entrepreneur, inventor, Christian and a brilliant man. Bruce proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Manvel. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Viewing Friday, September 20, 2019 6-9pm. Funeral Saturday, September 21, 2019 10am with Pastor Steve Porter officiating. Interment following at South Park Cemetery. See full obituary at SouthParkFunerals.com/obituaries/Bruce-Husband/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019