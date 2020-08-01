1/1
Bruce Coplen
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Bruce Coplen
1957-2020
Bruce Alan Coplen was born on March 14, 1957 in Dallas, Texas. Bruce went home to the Lord in Houston, Texas on July 12, 2020.
Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Julie Coplen, on August 23, 1980. The two were together until Julie's passing in April of 2020. Their marriage brought them to Houston while Bruce attended South Texas College of Law, and upon obtaining his J.D., the two never left.
Bruce was an Eagle Scout at 13, a proud Baylor alum, served as a Trustee at his church, and was a constant presence in youth soccer while volunteering on various non-profit boards and serving as a coach for both teams his boys played for and for others.
Bruce loved being around his family and lived for time spent with his boys and Julie. That time and love often manifested itself at the deer lease with the boys, date nights with Julie, or road trips to see loved ones in Texas and afar.
Bruce is survived by his sons: Bradley Coplen; and Matthew Coplen, his wife Clara Lin, and their son Archer Coplen. Bruce is also survived by his mother, Bobbie J. Coplen; sister, Rebecca Gourley; cousins, Jan Cox and Charles Rudolph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Ernest B. Coplen, and his wife, Julie A. Coplen.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
