Bruce George Parker, 80, of Katy, TX passed away on Saturday, April 13th surrounded by his family. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was passionate about his family, his standard poodle Sterling, his work with the community and the charitable causes he believed in. He was a problem solver and there was rarely something he could not fix or build himself. He enjoyed automobiles, airplanes, bicycling, sailing and world travel with his wife Suzzann. He never met a stranger and had the most positive outlook on life.

He was born in Queens, NY and grew up in Middle Village, Queens, NY. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Bruce met his lovely wife Suzzann in Salt Lake City, UT while they were both employed by Sperry Rand Corporation. Bruce worked in the field of aerospace engineering for many years in Southern California before moving to Texas in 1985 to work in oil field elastomer technology with Cameron Elastomer Technology a Division of Cameron International. He retired in 2005.

Bruce was the President and Precinct 2 Director of the West Harris County Water Authority until his death. He was involved with the large Surface Water Supply Project. He has participated in the surface water symposiums at the Association of Water Board Directors and has previously served on the West Harris County Surface Water Steering Committee. Bruce served as a municipal utility district director for 12 years and was the President of the Nottingham Country M.U.D. While serving with the Nottingham Country M.U.D, he was part of the Nottingham Country Greenbelt project.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 55 years Suzzann B. Parker, his son Sean B. Parker and wife Karin and grandchildren Bailey, Kellen and Aidan of Highlands Ranch, CO, his son James P. Parker and wife Terra and granddaughter Kai of Collierville, TN and his daughter Allison Parker Andre and her husband David and grandchildren Mia and Maxwell of Centennial, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Viola Parker of Middle Village, Queens, NY and his brother Douglas C. Parker of Commack, NY.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to everyone who called and reached out to lift them up in prayer during this difficult time. Friends are invited to a memorial celebration cocktail reception at the Willow Fork Country Club in Katy, TX on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial donations in Bruce's name can be made to one the following charities:

American Red Cross - www.redcross.org

MD Anderson Cancer Center – www.gifts.mdanderson.org

– www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

