Bruce Gregory McGee

1946-2019

Bruce G. McGee passed Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A long time Houston resident, Bruce was a consultant to the Minute Maid Company and managed the Grand Slam For Youth Baseball scholarship partnership with the Houston Astros. He worked for over 50 years in advertising and marketing. He loved what he did and always said he was a very blessed man. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University. He is survived by his children, Meg McGee-Moch (Andrew), Molly Kalinec (David) and Greg McGee (Jennifer). He was the proud "Buddy" to his grandchildren Caleb and Katy Kalinec. There will be a visitation and service held Monday, June 17th at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079 in the Robert L. Waltrip Chapel and Texas Liberty Mausoleum (281-497-2210).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grand Slam For Youth Baseball program in Bruce's memory through the Astros Foundation (Bruce McGee /GSFYB) P.O. Box 288, Houston, TX 77001-0288 or Astros.com/community.