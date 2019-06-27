|
|
Connor Bruce Nolen, Jr.
1949-2019
Connor Bruce Nolen, Jr. was born in Rome, Georgia to Connor Bruce Nolen, Sr. and Thelma Langston Nolen. Bruce grew up in Decatur, Georgia and attended Druid Hills High School.
While earning degree in Respiratory Therapy from Georgia State University Bruce met and married the love of his life, Gaylan Hryhorchuk Nolen. They were blessed with two sons, Connor Bruce Nolen III and John David Nolen.
After earning a Master's degree in Anesthesia and a Doctor of Dental Science at Emory University, Bruce enjoyed a long career in dentistry. After retirement, Bruce began a second career in anesthesia, joining U.S. Anesthesia Partners at Kingwood Medical.
Bruce is survived by wife Gaylan, sons Connor and John, brother Steve, sister-in-law Kristi, nephews Austin and Alex, and a large circle of extended family, close friends and dear colleagues.
Service held at 11:00am Friday, June 28th at First Baptist Humble, 19901 Townsen Blvd, Humble, TX 77338. Viewing at 10:00am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 27, 2019