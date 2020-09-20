1/1
Bruce Settle
1931 - 2020
Bruce Settle, 88, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Conroe, TX. He was a graduate of University of Houston and was an honorably discharged U.S. Army officer having served two active tours in the 1950's and 1960's. He retired after 31 years service with Conoco, Inc. in 1988.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Allison "Scottie" Settle Knight (Gar), Grosse Pointe Park, MI, granddaughter Courtney Knight, and brother Charles Settle, Rosenburg, TX. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marcella Settle.
A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
