Judge Bruce Wayne Wettman
1948-2020
Judge Bruce Wettman, 71, of Houston, TX, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital. Bruce Wayne Wettman was born in Springfield, Illinois on June 5, 1948 to Betty and Wayne Wettman. Bruce was a gifted athlete, playing quarterback and point guard for Champaign High School. Though offered multiple athletic scholarships by smaller schools, he opted to fulfill his dream and proceeded to make the University of Illinois basketball team as a freshman walk-on. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated from University of Illinois in 1970 with a degree in economics. He graduated from Bates College of Law at the University of Houston with a J.D. in 1973. On September 1, 1977, when after being appointed by Governor Dolph Briscoe, Bruce was sworn in as the first judge of the 247th Family District Court of Harris County, becoming the youngest state judge ever to serve in Texas at the age of 29 years and 88 days. Judge Wettman was retained by election in 1978 and reelected in 1982. While on the bench, he served with distinction and was known as one of the fairest and most knowledgeable jurists in Harris County. In June 1984, Bruce joined his brother, Greg, to form Wettman & Wettman. In 1994, Bruce took former judge status and began sitting as a visiting judge in several counties. He was also one of the pioneers in the mediation/arbitration world in Texas. He became an adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law teaching mediation and eventually the director of the Frank Evans Center for Alternative Dispute Resolution. Bruce loved teaching and loved his students. He was voted Adjunct Professor of the Year several times by his students. Bruce later took Senior Judge status and served South Texas until his death.
Bruce was a lifelong music lover, particularly Pink Floyd and reggae. He was a talented poet with an incredible sense of humor that he expressed through his poetry. He was a drummer and a harmonica player with many, many jam sessions at his house. He loved the French Quarter and Jamaica. He loved Brennan's and their brandy milk punch. Bruce enjoyed skiing in Colorado with the A-Team for over twenty years and boating on Lake Livingston in the "Ho-Ho". He loved sunsets on any beach, especially in Siesta Key, Florida where he often vacationed. Bruce was a lifelong Democrat and loved a good political "discussion." Bruce was a believer. Most of all, Bruce loved his family. His kids and his grandkids were his pride and joy and he never let them forget it, always reminding them of how much he loved them and how proud he was of them. Bruce had a soft spot for the Star of Hope Mission and Houston's homeless. Every Christmas Eve for the last thirty years Bruce would put on his Santa suit and he and his elves would drive around downtown after dark giving away food, blankets and other treats to Houston's homeless. Preceding Bruce in death are his parents, Wayne and Betty Wettman. Bruce is survived by the love of his life, his devoted wife Seona Wettman of Houston, TX; his daughter Brittany King and husband Craig of Houston, TX; his son Jakob Wettman and wife, Anne of Katy, TX; his two best friends, his brothers Greg Wettman of Houston, TX and Louis Wettman of Sarasota, FL; his very favorite people, his grandchildren Nate (13), Evie (10), Laurel (11) and Carter (9) as well as his loving nieces and nephews and many close friends who are like family. A celebration of Bruce's vibrant life will be planned for a later time. Memorial donations can be made in Bruce's name to Star of Hope Mission, 4848 Loop Central Dr., Suite 500, Houston, Texas 77081-2211. Shine On You Crazy Diamond.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020