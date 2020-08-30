Bruna Piccone
1949-2020
Bruna Maria del Carmen Piccone Cicirello, passed away peacefully on Sunday, the 23rd of August 2020. She was 71 years of age.
Bruna was born on the 27th of June 1949, in Lima, Peru. She had a love of animals, music, poetry and learning. She was valedictorian of her high school in Lima. In her thirties, Bruna and her family moved to the United States, and once her two sons were adults, she furthered her education at the University of Houston in the hospitality field.
To Bruna, family wasn't just the most important thing – it was everything. She always looked forward to each family gathering and delighted in talking to relatives and friends around the world. Her sons and grandsons were the lights of her life, and her love for them knew no bounds. Bruna was the epitome of a proud Nonna, always doting on her grandsons and reveling in the pure joy of their smiles and laughter.
She will be greatly missed by her son Remo Mazzini, his wife Lauri, and grandson Marco, daughter-in-law Sara Elias and grandson Gabriele.
She is preceded in death by her youngest son Victor Elias, her sons' father Coco and parents Alicia and Jorge Piccone.
Her family will have a private memorial service to honor her life.
