Bruno Edward Popowitz
1928-2019
Bruno Edward Popowitz, age 90, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Hamtramck, MI to Parents: Edward & Matilda Popowicz and was the youngest of four children. Married: Myra Popowitz in 1955-1972. Loving Father to Children: Edward Popowitz deceased, Janie Davis, Laurie Legere, Terry Popowitz, Allie Peters, Ephraim Popowitz, Sam Popowitz & Duke Popowitz. He lived his life large from the beginning to the end. God Bless you Father! May you rest in heavenly peace!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are being accepted under the Bruno & Myra Popowitz donation fund in memory of their loving son, Edward Popowitz.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019