Bryan Holland Wimberly

1939-2019

Bryan Holland Wimberly was born on the 18th of June 1939, in Houston and passed away on Sunday, the 21st of July 2019, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease.

A lifelong Houstonian, Bryan graduated in 1957 from St. John's School, earned a B.A. at Yale University in 1961, stopped by the University of Texas long enough to find a wife, and finished his education with an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Finance in 1964. Bryan was an active participant in the Houston business and service communities. From coaching his daughters' basketball teams to serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at St. John's School, President of Houston Country Club, and Chairman of Allegro, holding board positions at Houston Natural Gas Corporation, Family Houston and the YMCA, serving on the vestry of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, and many other positions too numerous to list, Bryan gave liberally of his time and energy.

Bryan's business career began at Texas Commerce Bank, moved to Kelley Manufacturing, and through various sales and mergers ended at DXP Enterprises, where he served in executive positions and as a member of the Board of Directors. A rather reserved, very intelligent, highly principled man, Bryan loved his family, his friends, his work, the city of Houston and the game of golf. He was unfailingly kind and generous and was generally loved by anyone fortunate enough to know him. With an ear for music, he could play a song on the piano or guitar after hearing it once. He also grilled a mean steak. His advice, which was given only when asked, was always full of wisdom.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, John Harry and Edith Cooney Wimberly, and two brothers, John Creighton Wimberly and Lane Mayfield Wimberly. Bryan is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Shirley Wimberly, their daughters and spouses Sarah and Robert Ray, Anne and John Jakiemiec and Edith and Walt Parmer, and grandchildren Robert Preston Ray, John Harrison Ray, Bryan Walter Jakiemiec, Natalie Anne Jakiemiec, Kyle Preston Jakiemiec, Grace Wimberly Parmer and Carolyn Elizabeth Parmer. He is also survived by his brother and spouse Thomas Allan and Marybeth Wimberly and family, sister-in-law Nancy Wimberly and family, sister-in-law and spouse Sarah Shirley and Cary White and family, and brother-in-law and spouse John Eckel and Eden Box and family.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 25th of July, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 26th of July, at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd in Houston, where The Rev. Louise Samuelson, Associate Rector and The Rev. Dr. Laurens Hall, are to officiate. Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at a venue to be announced during the service.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of flowers those desiring to remember Bryan with memorial contributions, may direct them toward Family Houston, 4625 Lillian St., Houston, TX 77007; The Houston Country Club Employee Education Fund, 1 Potomac Dr., Houston, TX 77057; Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter, 6005 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087; or a .

The family also extends its heartfelt thanks for the care and support provided by the Belmont Village Hunters Creek community.

This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24.

