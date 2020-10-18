1/1
Bryan Wallace
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Hamilton Wallace
1962-2020
Bryan Hamilton Wallace, 58, loving father, born June 24, 1962 passed away on October 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Johnie Gwynn Wallace, and his father Thomas Carlton Wallace. He is survived by his sons, Taylor Lee Wallace, Jarred 'Gavin' Wallace, and Garrett Hamilton Wallace, his brother Tommy Wallace and his wife Lauri, his aunt Mary Jo Jarvis, uncle James Stephen Long, and his cousins Karl 'Eric' Jarvis, Aaron Robert Long, Shea Taylor Doubleday, and Madeline Jane Long.
Bryan was an avid musician, gun collector, hunter, and fisherman. Nothing brought him more joy than playing music with his three sons who shared their father's passion for music and guitar. He was proud of them, and they are proud of him.
A private memorial for family and close friends will be held, details to be determined. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bryan's name to the SIMS Foundation in Austin, TX. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dettling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved