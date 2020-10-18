Bryan Hamilton Wallace
1962-2020
Bryan Hamilton Wallace, 58, loving father, born June 24, 1962 passed away on October 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Johnie Gwynn Wallace, and his father Thomas Carlton Wallace. He is survived by his sons, Taylor Lee Wallace, Jarred 'Gavin' Wallace, and Garrett Hamilton Wallace, his brother Tommy Wallace and his wife Lauri, his aunt Mary Jo Jarvis, uncle James Stephen Long, and his cousins Karl 'Eric' Jarvis, Aaron Robert Long, Shea Taylor Doubleday, and Madeline Jane Long.
Bryan was an avid musician, gun collector, hunter, and fisherman. Nothing brought him more joy than playing music with his three sons who shared their father's passion for music and guitar. He was proud of them, and they are proud of him.
A private memorial for family and close friends will be held, details to be determined. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bryan's name to the SIMS Foundation in Austin, TX. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
