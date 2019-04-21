Home

Leonard (Bud) E. Tedford
1932-2019
Bud Tedford, 86, born in Davenport, Iowa but moved to Houston in 1952 passed away on Monday, April 15,2019 surrounded by family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Krieg Tedford; daughters, Debbie Callan and Erich, Dianna Siguaw DiNorscia and Tom, Doreen Susor and Scott; his adopted son Brandon Tedford; extended family Jerry and Leianna Krieg; grandchildren, Edward Callan II, Garry Templeton Jr., Stephanie Callan, Brandi Templeton, Stephen Templeton, Bradley Templeton; great-grandchildren, Payton and Perry Templeton, Lily Templeton, Canaan Tedford, Rylynn and Noland Krieg.
He was an electrical contractor who loved his work. He retired July 2018. He was a Lifetime Committee Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He was a Mason Grand Past Master with Garden Oaks Lodge #1306.
His lifelong love of athletics started in Davenport High School where he lettered in football. He loved watching all sports, Western Shows, going to the ranch, trips in his RV and traveling.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 am at Pat H. Foley & Company. Following the service he will have a Masonic Burial at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
