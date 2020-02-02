|
Byron Scott Alleman
1937-2020
Byron Scott Alleman, 82, of Houston, Texas passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas as the only son of parents, Byron Milton Alleman and Cynthia Barbara Scott.
As a young man, Scott served in the ARMY as a financial admin clerk ensuring the troops were paid during their tenures. After serving, he stayed in the financial industry becoming a banker, where he was able to retire early.
Scott enjoyed spending time with his friends, and much of his time was spent golfing with them on the greens. When not golfing, you could often find him at El Tiempo's Cantina, Carrabba's Italian Grill or Molina's Cantina, enjoying good food with good company.
He is preceded in death by his parents Byron and Cynthia Alleman. He is survived by his son, Michael Alleman, and grandson, Scott Alleman, both of Houston, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020