Byron Dyer


1931 - 2020
Byron Dyer Obituary
Byron F. Dyer
1931-2020
Byron F. Dyer, age 89, passed away on Saturday, the 18th of April 2020, in Houston.
A more detailed and complete obituary notice is to be published in this coming Sunday edition.
The family will gather for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
A memorial service is to be held in the coming weeks at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.
Please visit Mr. Dyer's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Additionally, you may opt to receive updated service information when it is posted by subscribing and clicking "Receive Notifications" on Mr. Dyer's tribute page.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
