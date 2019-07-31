|
|
C. M. "Hank" Hudspeth
1919-2019
Chalmers M. Hudspeth, known to his friends as "Hank," died in Houston on 30 July 2019 at 99 years of age. The sixth of the seven children of Junia E. and Ethel Hudspeth, he was born in Denton, TX on 18 October 1919. He grew up in Arlington, TX and attended North Texas Agricultural College (now the University of Texas, Arlington) for his freshman year, then Rice Institute (now University), where he graduated in 1940 and from which three of his brothers, his wife, and his daughter also graduated. He left law school at the University of Texas in his second year to serve for four years in the United States Navy. As a cryptography officer for Admiral "Bull" Halsey in New Caledonia, he transmitted and received numerous messages of military importance. After his return to law school, he became a member of Chancellors, the Order of the Coif, and Phi Delta Phi. He graduated first in his class in 1946, then remained in Austin for five semesters as a teacher at the University of Texas. He moved to Houston and commenced dual careers in legal practice and teaching on the political-science faculty of Rice University, both for over 50 years. His law firm, now De Lange, Hudspeth, McConnell, and Tibbets, recently celebrated its hundredth year.
At Rice University, Hank was President of the Alumni Association in 1968 and was awarded the organization's gold medal in 1986. He served as Alumni Governor of the Board of Directors from 1980 to 1984 and was elected a Trustee in 1982, retiring from the Board in 1989 as Trustee Emeritus. He was Chairman of the Academic Affairs Committee and served several terms on the Council of Overseers of the Jones School. He belonged to the Shepherd Society, the Friends of Fondren, and the William Marsh Rice Society. Fascinated by the life and theories of Charles Darwin, he recognized that "When Darwin began to doubt the fixity of species, the world of thought was about to change." Along with his classmate John Heard and the Friends of Fondren, he was instrumental in bringing the papers of Julian Huxley to the Library.
Hank was President of the Houston Junior Bar Association in 1952, on the Board of Directors of the Texas Bar Association for three years, and Vice President of the Texas State Bar in 1969. He was a Fellow of the Houston and American Bar Foundations and of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. He was a member of the biracial committee that integrated the Houston Independent School District. He also served on the Board of Directors and as Vice President of the Brown Foundation and on several business boards. He belonged to the Houston Philosophical Society and the Houston Committee on Foreign Relations.
Hank was married for 70 years to the late Demaris De Lange Hudspeth and is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren: Dr. A. James Hudspeth (Dr. A. Maurine Packard, New York City) and children Dr. James C. Hudspeth (Dr. Sarah Kimball, Cambridge, MA) and Ms. Ann M. D. Hudspeth (Mr. Frédérick Carver, London, England; son James); Dr. Thomas R. Hudspeth (Ms. Ginny Mullen, Burlington, VT) and children Ms. Bonnie Hudspeth (Ms. Jaime Contois, Putney, VT; son Noah and daughter Zoë) and Ms. Katelyn Root (Mr. Nathan Root, Burlington, VT; daughter Harper); and Ms. Helen D. H. Flores (the late José Flores, Houston).
Hank's heart was brimming with good will toward others, and he greatly enjoyed his family, legal practice, teaching, gardening, travel, and intellectual discourse. Friends may contribute to the Hudspeth Scholarship Fund at Rice University (6100 Main Street, Houston, TX 77005) or to a preferred charity. A memorial service will be held at Rice's Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at a time to be announced on Saturday 12 October 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 31, 2019