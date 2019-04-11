Cacilie H. Daily

1931-2019

Cacilie Emma Hart was born the daughter of her wonderful parents, Elsie and Hyman "Bud" Hart on the 31st of October 1931, in Houston. She was moved home to Southhampton as soon as she left the hospital.

Her life was wonderfully happy.

Cacilie went to Roberts Elementary and heard President Roosevelt declare war on December 8, 1941. She went to Lanier Jr High and graduated Lamar High School during the best year ever, 1949

During mid-August 1948, she and Abe Daily had a blind date. Right after the date, each knew there wouldn't be another date. That was not correct as they married on December 31, 1950 and had 69 beautiful happy years. They had 4 children; Liz, Ben, Bill and Nancy.

Cacilie was an active wife and mother, as Girl Scout cookie chair for both Liz and Nancy, and Den Mother for Ben and Bill. Following Abe's graduation from the U of H Optometry School, she was the first Vision Chair in Houston. She organized the vision testing of Head Start children at schools all over the city.

In 1980, she started a small business, Miscellany. She traveled to over 40 states, first with her dear friend Bella Rae Moser and then with her husband Abe. They did quilt shows and antique Shows.

In 1985 they began doing the same type shows in Malvern, England until 2007. Fun Fun Fun!

She and Abe loved and cared for each other, forever. The only pain they suffered was the loss of their daughter Elizabeth, in 2014.

Cacilie is survived by her beloved husband Abe, Liz's husband Harvey Cohen and granddaughter Emily, son Ben, his wife Eva and granddaughter Paloma, son Bill, his wife Pam and granddaughters Alex and Sophie and daughter Nancy. She is also survived by cousins Carol and Charles Johnston, Joan Morgenstern, Patsy Graham as well as her brother Charles and his wife Jan and their children and grandchildren, her brother-in-law Harold and wife Joyce Daily and daughter Laura, her sister-in-law Dorothy Bemel and daughter Lisa, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was blessed by her special friendship with Marion Mundy.

She received incredible care from her physicians: Drs. Stoecker-Simon, Beinart, and Teh.

Special thanks to her care givers Robert Rivas, Geraldine Butler and her many assistants

The interment service will be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 12th of April, at Temple Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet Street in Houston, where Rabbi Hayon, Senior Rabbi, and Rabbi Roy Walter will officiate.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial donations may be directed toward Congregation Emanu El Rabbi's Special Fund, 1500 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX 77005; or to Special Pals Rescue, 3830 Greenhouse Rd., Houston, TX 77084; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary