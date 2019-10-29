|
|
Cade Patrick Adkins
1982-2019
Cade Patrick Adkins, 36, beloved father, husband and son, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas, on December 9, 1982, and attended Cy-Falls High School, participating in football and baseball, and graduated in 2001. He went on to graduate Cum Laude from the University of Houston with a degree in Literature. He was a passionate English teacher and coach at Waltrip High School, where he received multiple accolades including Teacher of the Year.
Cade was an outdoorsman, sports enthusiast, and a stout supporter of the Astros and Texans. Cade was also an avid hiker, completing many difficult multi-day primitive hikes in West Texas, Colorado and Canada, including the arduous, seven-day West Coast Trail at The Pacific Rim National Park in British Columbia.
Cade is survived by his loving wife Amanda, his two beautiful children, Colin and Lilian. He is also survived by his brothers Pierce, Mark, and Richard, his sister Stephanie, and his mother Lynda Adkins and father Richard Adkins.
Cade was an extremely devoted father, husband and son and will be missed by all who knew him. A Vigil and Reception will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Bradshaw Carter Funeral Home located at 1734 W. Alabama, Houston, Texas 77098. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church located at 3617 Milam St., Houston, Texas 77002, with graveside service following at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery located at 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, Texas 77023.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019