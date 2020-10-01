Cade Allen Plazinich

1952-2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Cade Allen Plazinich (Bubby), announces his passing. After battling several health issues, his body succumbed and he passed away on Saturday, September 26 at 4:50 pm.

Cade will lovingly be remembered by his family, including his sister, Barbara Simpson and husband Ron, brothers James Plazinich, Marty Plazinich and wife, Kristie, brother Nick Plazinich, daughter Dawn Hoover, nephew Travis Plazinich and wife Audrey, niece Christi Dreier and wife Danielle, niece Alyssa Plazinich, dear family friend Maggie Silva, and many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and grandson.

He is preceded in death by his father, Allen Plazinich and mother, Madeline Plazinich, and Mr. Paul Fields.

Cade's spirit was larger than life as was his smile. His main loves were his family, the beach, traveling, great food, and spending time with great friends. He was born and raised in Houston, Texas and resided in League City.

His life will be celebrated on October 10, 2020, at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston at 6:30 pm on the promenade overlooking the ocean. 5222 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, Texas, 77551.



