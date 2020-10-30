To the Doyle Family,



We send you our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to you. Caesar Doyle will be missed by all who loved him. Thank you, Mr. Doyle, for your caring spirit and for your diligence as a Houston Firefighter. We have the utmost respect for you for being willing to run into a burning building to save others. You have saved lives, and God knows that and He will remember all your good deeds.



May your treasured memories provide comfort for you. God is close to the brokenhearted and He will comfort you and give you the strength to cope. May prayers strengthen you and God’s loyal love always comfort and sustain you. 23rd Psalm