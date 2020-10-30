1/1
Caesar Doyle . III
1963 - 2020
Caesar Joseph
"Skipper" Doyle, III.
1963-2020
Firefighter Caesar Joseph "Skipper" Doyle, III., 56, expired (Sunday) October 25, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-10:55a.m on (Saturday) October 31, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place at Williams Temple C.O.G.I.C., 2524 Delano St. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Elder Ed Jones, Officiating.





Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Williams Temple C.O.G.I.C.
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams Temple C.O.G.I.C.
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
To the Doyle Family,

We send you our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to you. Caesar Doyle will be missed by all who loved him. Thank you, Mr. Doyle, for your caring spirit and for your diligence as a Houston Firefighter. We have the utmost respect for you for being willing to run into a burning building to save others. You have saved lives, and God knows that and He will remember all your good deeds.

May your treasured memories provide comfort for you. God is close to the brokenhearted and He will comfort you and give you the strength to cope. May prayers strengthen you and God’s loyal love always comfort and sustain you. 23rd Psalm
