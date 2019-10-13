|
Callie I. Robertson
1931-2019
Callie I. Robertson passed away quietly in Houston, on Saturday, the 28th of September 2019. The daughter of Marie Hughes and Otto Thompson, Callie was born on the 16th of September 1931, on their family's ranch in Glendo, Wyoming. Her father passed away at an early age, when Callie was just four. After her mother married T. Robert Ingram, Callie moved frequently with them, especially during the war years. Among her fondest memories were attending Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii, while Bob Ingram was serving in the Navy in the Pacific Theatre, and graduating from Walnut Hill School in Natick, Massachusetts. Callie was a talented artist and attended the Philadelphia Museum School of Industrial Art (now the University of the Arts). In 1953 she married fellow artist John Haigaard in Abilene, Texas. She and John worked as artists in Philadelphia and had two children, John and Christina. After she and John Haigaard divorced in 1960, Callie moved to Houston, where she taught Kindergarten at St. Thomas' Episcopal School. In 1961, she married Robert G. Robertson III in Houston, where she lived the remainder of her life. She and Bob had one child, Meg. Callie and Bob were gracious hosts and had many friends in Houston and in Gunnison, Colorado, where they owned a fishing cabin at the Palisades Retreat Club. Bob loved to fish, and Callie loved to paint scenes from the Gunnison River and surrounding area. Callie was deeply involved in politics and at one time served as Vice Chair of the Republican Party in Harris County. She also spent many years supporting the work of the Heritage Society of Houston. Callie loved to teach art and for many years ran her interior design business, Callie Designs, decorating homes in Houston, Austin, and Colorado. Callie was a long-time member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Houston. She is survived by her three children, John Robert Robertson, Christina Marie Bass, and Margaret Louise Moreland; by her six grandchildren, Spencer Bass, William Bass, Caroline Welling, Cullen Bass, Jacqueline Robertson, and Leighton Moreland; and by her great-granddaughter, Esmei Welling. A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 3rd of November, at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 4900 Jackwood, in Houston. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Thomas' Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019