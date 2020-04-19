Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Calvin Class


1924 - 2020
Calvin Class Obituary
Calvin M. Class
1924-2020
Calvin M. Class was born in Baltimore, Maryland on the 27th of January 1924, and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 14th of April 2020. He was 96 years of age.
In light of current health and safety concerns, arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, you are encouraged to visit his online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
