Calvin T. Ladner
1958-2020
Calvin T. Ladner, P.E., passed away on August 18, 2020 after a remarkable sixty-two years of life. Born and raised in Houston, Calvin attended Lutheran High School where he met the love of his life, Sandy. Calvin and Sandy graduated high school together in 1976 and then said "I do" to each other in 1978. Calvin then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.
Calvin started his engineering career as an intern for the Texas Department of Transportation and continued to work for them after graduating. The year was 1982 when he decided to join Winslow & Associates, and the first project Calvin worked on was a new master planned community called The Woodlands. Calvin believed in keeping relationships for life. As a true testament, The Woodlands Development Corporation remains one of Calvin's client to this day.
After a merger between Winslow & Associates and Lichliter Jameson & Associates in 1987, and then a later corporate integration with RUST Engineering in 1994, Calvin led a spin-off of "LJA Engineering & Surveying, Inc." to keep the name in perpetuity and honor the original founders. Legacy and tradition were very important to Calvin.
From there he would go on to eventually become the President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of LJA Engineering, Inc.—one of the largest and most successful employee-owned, multi-discipline, civil engineering firms in the United States.
At 39 years of age, Calvin took the reins of LJA Engineering as President. Over the next 23 years, LJA grew from 40 to 1,200 employees; expanded from one office to 36 offices across the south; added multiple, new engineering and consulting service lines; and rose in the national engineering rankings from #381 to #65 on the ENR TOP 500. Calvin loomed large throughout the industry by reputation and LJA's amazing achievements while under his leadership. He was an example for everyone he met; especially to other leaders of how to grow future and up-and-coming employees, of how to selflessly serve clients, and how to operate a best place to work, fast growth engineering firm.
Calvin loved LJA and its people—employees and clients—with everything he had. He fostered a deeply rooted sense of family, and he mentored a culture where everyone can thrive and be the best of themselves. Most importantly, Calvin T. Ladner, PE, leaves a legacy of immeasurable strength and success that the employees of LJA can proudly carry on.
Even while working tirelessly to ensure LJA's success, Calvin always found time to enjoy life. He was an avid fisherman and spent most of his free time fishing along the Gulf Coast, especially Matagorda Bay. When he was not busy baiting a hook, he could often be found sitting at a table with a deck of cards or dominoes. Calvin loved all varieties of games and many of his fondest memories were made sitting around a table with family and friends.
Calvin also loved to give back to the community. He and Sandy personally donated to many local charities and funded several educational scholarships. He also served on the
Advisory Committee for the Zachry Department of Civil Engineering at Texas A&M University. In lieu of flowers or other items, donations can be made to the Coastal Conservation Association's Habitat Fund or the Memorial Hermann Covid-19 Response Fund. Contact information for donations can be found online at www.lja.com/calvin-t-ladner-pe/
Calvin is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Sandy; his son Stuart, daughter-in-law Dana, and grandson Lucas; his daughter Caroline and her partner Andrew; as well as many dearly loved family members, treasured friends, and respected colleagues. He joins his eternal family in Heaven, including his parents, Calvin & Loyce Ladner and his brother Clay Ladner. His steadfast love and dedication to his family will never be forgotten, and always will remain his greatest accomplishment.
A Visitation will be held on September 2, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
The Ladner Family would like to thank everyone for their support and assistance during this difficult time.