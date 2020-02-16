|
Calvin M. McMinn
1943-2020
Calvin M. McMinn, age 76, passed away Feb 14, 2020. He was born in Metairie, Louisiana, May 27, 1943 to Clyde and Bernice McMinn. He is survived by his wife Terry of 29 years and his children Chris and Emily McMinn, Amy and Kevin Sager, Matthew McMinn and Daniel McMinn. He was also proud "Papa" to Kate, Harrison, Ethan, Gavin, and Baron. Calvin will also be missed by his extended family from Shell and Green Rich Shores. An evening vigil has been scheduled at Brookside Funeral Home Cypress Creek for Wednesday, February 19, 5-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Thursday, February 20, at 11 AM. Condolences are appreciated and may be expressed at www.brookside-funeralhome-cypresscreek.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020