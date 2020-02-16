Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 345-6061
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6
North Houston, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin McMinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin McMinn


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin McMinn Obituary
Calvin M. McMinn
1943-2020
Calvin M. McMinn, age 76, passed away Feb 14, 2020. He was born in Metairie, Louisiana, May 27, 1943 to Clyde and Bernice McMinn. He is survived by his wife Terry of 29 years and his children Chris and Emily McMinn, Amy and Kevin Sager, Matthew McMinn and Daniel McMinn. He was also proud "Papa" to Kate, Harrison, Ethan, Gavin, and Baron. Calvin will also be missed by his extended family from Shell and Green Rich Shores. An evening vigil has been scheduled at Brookside Funeral Home Cypress Creek for Wednesday, February 19, 5-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Thursday, February 20, at 11 AM. Condolences are appreciated and may be expressed at www.brookside-funeralhome-cypresscreek.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -