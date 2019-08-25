|
|
Calvin Ray Remmert
1934-2019
Calvin R Remmert died on 18th August, 2019 at home in Houston, TX. Born 12th July, 1934 in Sealy, TX to Alvin and Leona (Meinecke) Remmert – both deceased. Calvin was the president of Sealy High School's first Student Council, the FFA chapter, and his senior class. He was later active in student organizations at Blinn College. While stationed in Oklahoma as an instructor at Ft. Sill's Artillery School, Calvin married Tillie Loessin in July 1955 – that union was blessed with one daughter Donna Rae.
Shortly after separation from military service, he was employed by Cameron Iron Works in 1956, and then transferred by Cameron to Leeds, England in 1962. After receiving a Master of Development Practice (MDP) from the University of Texas in Austin, Calvin was named Leeds Plant Manager in 1971. After 15 years in England, Calvin and Tillie were recalled to Houston in 1977, leaving Donna at Leeds University. After two assignments in Houston Calvin and Tillie were moved to Maracaibo, Venezuela in 1981 where Calvin upgraded and managed a Cameron plant. His next scheduled start-up was Khobar, Saudi Arabia with concurrent projects in mainland China and Nova Scotia, Canada. He then pursued licensing and other projects on-site in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Scotland, and South Korea while based in Houston. Bolstered by numerous trips to Northern Germany, Calvin became one of the Remmert family's genealogists. Calvin later spent three years commuting to Russia organizing a joint venture Cameron valve manufacturing facility. Known as Kuibyshev during the Communist era, Samara was a closed city on his arrival in 1990. Calvin was characterized as a Cameron "pioneer" at his retirement in 1993 following 37 years of service, 20 of which were spent abroad.
After retiring, Calvin soon rejoined his ex-Cameron VP to become President of WALKER BOLT. During his five-year tenure, Calvin fostered an environment in which employees could achieve personal goals and team successes, and collectively contribute to the community. One notable example was their proactive participation in the Help One Student To Succeed (HOSTS) program at a neighborhood elementary school for which WALKER BOLT received national recognition – one of several reasons Calvin was chosen for the Lutheran Deaconess Association's 1998 Diakonia en Cristo (Service in Christ) award. He was later elected to its Board of Directors. Calvin rejoined WALKER BOLT in 2001 before retiring again in 2003. He also consulted for Fastener and Oil Tool Companies from 1999-2007. He served on church councils in Houston (two congregations), Leeds, and Maracaibo, and was the president of three Church councils on three continents. Calvin was "photographer" for many years at Holy Cross Lutheran in Houston.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Tillie; daughter Donna Graham of Humble; grandchildren Benjamin, Annika (Kelin Bower), Merryn, and Isaac (Gabriela Sandino) and their father Robert Graham; great-grandchildren Lily, Lola, and Julian Graham; brother Gene and his wife Betty of Sealy and their family; sister Joan Johnson of Katy and her family – plus extended kin and friends around the globe.
A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving scheduled for Saturday, 7th September at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7901 Westview (at Wirt) with Pastor Jim Berggren officiating, assisted by Deacon Karen Davidson. No flowers – please share your blessings with your church or the needy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019