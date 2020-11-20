1/1
Calvin Rodgers
1942 - 2020
Our beloved Calvin Bennett Rodgers passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Calvin was born on April 16,1942 in Naples, Texas to Ozie and John Rodgers.
Calvin was a man of many talents who loved the Lord, family and sports. He also loved to laugh and was a quintessential "girl dad" who showed up for not only his daughter, Ashlei aka "Sparkle" and God-daughter, Vivan but also for anyone who needed him. He had so much love to give, he later "adopted" the two other girls, Emily and Holly and was known as "Papa Calvin" to their children. He was honestly one of the greatest dads that anyone had ever known.
He was spiritual, dependable, and extremely hard working. Calvin was an Elder at Westbury Church of Christ for over 20 years and loved working with the youth group and going to church camp every summer.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Jarvis Christian College, an HBCU where he also met his wife of 54 years, Margie Nell Hudson Rodgers. Calvin retired from ExxonMobile after 30 years of service. His second act and passion was the limousine business which he loved and made lifelong friends.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Margie Rodgers, his daughter Ashlei "Sparkle" Rodgers, God-daughter, Vivian Warren-Askew (Gus), and his siblings, Paul Rodgers (Dolores), Evelyn Williams (Charles), Bonnie Murrell (Alfred), Ellen Johnson (Pete), and Ozie Lee Young. He is also survived by countless nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private funeral service at Westbury Church of Christ on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will also be streamed live on the Westbury Church of Christ YouTube channel and Facebook page. He was a veteran and will be buried at the Houston National Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Westbury Church of Christ
NOV
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Westbury Church of Christ
NOV
24
Interment
02:15 PM
Houston National-V.A. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
3618 LYONS AVE.
Houston, TX 77020
713-223-8071
2 entries
November 19, 2020
Prayers for the Rodgers and Askew Family
Rondia Randle Terry
Friend
November 19, 2020
Condolences to the wife & Family of Calvin ....RIP
Elmer, Loretta & Linda Fridia (AVINGER, TX)
Classmate
