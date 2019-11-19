Home

Allison Funeral Service
1101 N Travis St
Liberty, TX 77575
(936) 336-6418
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
4511 Milam St
Liberty, TX
Cameron Hightower Obituary
Robert Cameron
Hightower
1937-2019
Cameron Hightower was born on July 7, 1937 in Liberty, Texas, to Opal and Tommy Hightower. He passed away in Houston on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the age of 82.
Mass and a memorial service will be conducted for Cameron at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4511 Milam St, Liberty, Texas at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019. Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Cameron's memory to The Dominican Sisters of Houston, 6501 Almeda Rd., Houston TX 77021
For full obituary and to offer condolences go to www.allisonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
