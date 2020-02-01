Home

Mcwilliams Funeral Home
706 Bremond St
Hempstead, TX 77445
(979) 826-2421
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Mcwilliams Funeral Home
706 Bremond St
Hempstead, TX 77445
Canie Brumley Jr.


1951 - 2020
Canie Brumley Jr. Obituary
Canie C. "Sonny" Brumley, Jr.
1951-2020
Canie C. "Sonny" Brumley, Jr. 69, of Waller, Texas passed away January 28th, 2020. Born January 22, 1951. He was proceeded in death by his parents Canie C. Brumley & Mary Alice Lemon, his beloved aunt and uncle, John & Margie Waldrop.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann of 32 years, his daughter Christine of Brenham, Texas and son Tyler, of Waller, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Brumley and Wife Roseanne, of Tomball, Texas, sister Diane Clair, of Spring, Texas and his loving mother-in-law, Benita Mitchell of Onalaska, Texas. Sonny will be forever remembered by his numerous, nieces, nephews, extended family and life long friends. Sonny was a kindhearted man and will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services to be held 2/1/20 10 AM at McWilliams Funeral Home 706 Bremond St. Hempstead, Texas 77445.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -