Capt. Colin Lee Kiser1960-2020Captain Colin Lee Kiser, a 1983 graduate of the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, passed away May 19, 2020 after a short illness. Colin is survived by numerous family members and many more friends.A viewing will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral home on Lawndale Thursday, May 28 from 1-2 PM followed by a cremation.Colin ask that donations be made to the following organization which he proudly served: Scottish Rite Hospital for Children 2222 Welborn Dallas, TX 75219 ATT: Development; VFW Post 3894 1405 N. IH 35E Waxahachie, TX 75165; American Legion Chris Kyle Post 388 P.O. Box 942 Midlothian, TX 76065, In Memory of Capt. Colin L. Kiser USN-Ret.