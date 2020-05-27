Capt. Colin Lee Kiser
1941 - 2020
Captain Colin Lee Kiser, a 1983 graduate of the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, passed away May 19, 2020 after a short illness. Colin is survived by numerous family members and many more friends.
A viewing will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral home on Lawndale Thursday, May 28 from 1-2 PM followed by a cremation.
Colin ask that donations be made to the following organization which he proudly served: Scottish Rite Hospital for Children 2222 Welborn Dallas, TX 75219 ATT: Development; VFW Post 3894 1405 N. IH 35E Waxahachie, TX 75165; American Legion Chris Kyle Post 388 P.O. Box 942 Midlothian, TX 76065, In Memory of Capt. Colin L. Kiser USN-Ret.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
