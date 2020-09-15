Captain Charles Christopher Carr,

Retired, USAF

1940-2020

US Air Force Captain Charles Christopher Carr was born April 24, 1940, the first of 10, in Elizabeth, Louisiana to Curley Edward Carr and Cleaster Kimble. He was baptized at Fifth Ward Baptist Church by Rev. D. C. Mitchell at age 8. He participated in the junior choir and other church activities as a youth.

He graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High School in 1957 and attended Tennessee State University from 1957 to 1959. He married Barbara J. Moseley in 1959, and to this union one son was born, Charles Christopher Carr, Jr.

He attended TSU for a semester and decided to enlist in the USAF as an enlistee. The USAF sent him to Yale University where he studied foreign languages. He spoke Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean fluently. There he met and married his wife of 25 years, Mary Kathleen. To this union one son was born, Sean David Carr.

Known as Charlie to his co-workers and close friends, he earned a degree from the University of Omaha Nebraska in 1972 and was promoted to First Lieutenant. Charlie was also a licensed pilot. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross after many missions of service in Viet Nam and Okinawa, ultimately achieving rank of Captain.

Retiring after 20 years of service, Captain Carr had a 10-year career in defense intelligence in Ohio, later relocating to San Antonio and retiring in 2006.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother (2006) and his father (1986); his oldest sister Eleanor Joyce in 1968, brother James Edward in 1994, and all beloved aunts and uncles who adored him.

He is survived by wife Stella.

Mourning his death are sons Charles Jr. of Tarboro, NC; and Sean David of Charlotte, NC.

Sisters Katherine Curley (Namon), Sybil Carr-Fitzgerald, Michelle Tucker and Kimberly Carr. Brothers William (Annette), Clifton and Mark (Rose), and a host of first cousins, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The immediate family of sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews will celebrate his life over the Thanksgiving/Christmas holidays.



