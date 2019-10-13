|
|
Carl (Sonny) Capuano Jr.
1951-2019
Carl (Sonny) Capuano Jr., born in Galveston, Texas on July 14, 1951 lost his short battle with lung carcinoma and was taking home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 . He is preceded in death by his father Carl Capuano Sr. his mother Ethel Capuano, his brother Walter Capuano and his late son Carl (C.J.) Capuano.
He is survived by his daughter Tonia Skidmore, son-in-law Donnie Skidmore, daughter Cristina Murphy, son-in-law Matt Murphy, daughter Chelsea Del Visco, son Colton Capuano and his sister Reatha Burdick. Sonny had seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews along with their children. In addition to his family he leaves behind countless friends and a lifetime of relationships.
He will always be remembered for is contagious smile, laugh and love for life. He served many decades as a lifetime member and committeeman to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Working up to his very last days - Sonny's career spanned a robust 50 years in construction. His work ethic far surpassed expectations and no job was ever to small.
A felt Stetson will never be worn the same and there's not a sawdusted dance floor in Texas that won't miss his boots.
His love of family, passion for the outdoors, a quiet country life and love for all things rodeo will forever be remembered.
With a profession of faith in Jesus Christ on September 26, 2019 we are confident and rejoice in his salvation. Saddled up one last time, he now tips his hat from heaven. Please join us for a celebration of his life.... as The Cowboy Rides Away
First Baptist Church of Crosby
615 Runneburg Rd
Crosby, TX 77532
Wednesday 10/16/2019
Visitation 9a -11a
Service 11a - 12p
Flowers can be sent to:
Sterling White Funeral Home
11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd
Crosby, TX 77532
OR
In lieu of bereavement flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Crosby in honor of Carl Capuano Jr.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019