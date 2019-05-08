Carl A. Chambers

1943-2019

Carl A. Chambers, age 75, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Houston, TX. Carl was born June 7, 1943 in Palestine, TX. To mother Emmie May and father Lacy Chambers.

Carl was employed for the Texas Railroad Commission for 12 years. He also served as a DPS state trooper for 13 years and retired after 34 years as a regional salesman from MDTOTCO, a National Oilwell Varco (NOV) company. In addition, Carl served as President and on the Board of Directors for both Copperfield Place village HOA and Copperfield Association for over 10 years. Prior to Copperfield, he served as President and Board Director of Bear Creek HOA for 5 Years.

Survivors include his wife, Dilia Garza Chambers, brother, James Chambers, children: Melinda West, Brady Chambers and wife Evelyn; stepsons: Thomas Andrew Cestarte and Debra Hanulik and Marcus Cestarte, stepdaughter, Karen Cestarte Fuentes and husband Ray; grandchildren, Brady Dwayne Pullen, Carl Wesley Pullen and Josie Pullen; step-grandchildren: Kayla Ann Cestarte, Rusty Bledsoe and wife Claudia and Josh Owings and wife Erika. Carl is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends 1-2pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, with interment to follow in Klein Memorial Park, 14711 Cypress N. Houston, Cypress, TX 77429.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to Copperfield Church, "For Children's Camp", 8350 Highway 6, North Houston, TX 77095. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary