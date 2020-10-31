1/
Carl Cochran Jr.
Carl T. Cochran, Jr.
1928-2020
Funeral services for Carl Thompson Cochran, Jr., 92, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with the Rev. Ray Hyden officiating. Interment will follow in Garden Park cemetery. The family will receive friends in The Chapel one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mr. Cochran was born on October 4, 1928 in Jefferson County, Texas and passed-away peacefully in Conroe on October 27, 2020. Carl was raised and completed all of his schooling in the Heights of Houston. He pastored for 7 years and was retired from the UMC, Oklahoma conference. Carl was a longtime Mason and was a member of the Cordell Lodge #127 in Oklahoma. He proudly served his country in the Navy and belonged to the American Legion Post 618 in Willis, TX. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Eleanor M. Cochran; parents, Carl T. Cochran, Sr., and Helen G. Cochran; brother, Arthur Hunt; and sisters, Winelle Niborg and Ruth Higgins. Survived by his loving family: Son, Carl T. Cochran, III; Daughters and sons-in-law, Anita and Peter Wooldredge, Michelle and Maynard Norman and Jeanine and Roy Radican; grandchildren, Sherry Flinn and husband, Terry, Amy Divin and husband, Christopher and Michael E. Radican and wife, Crystal; great grandchildren, Amber LeBlanc and husband, Christopher, Keller Divin, Kirsten Divin, Khloe Divin, Lillian Hazel Radican and Michael Radican, Jr.; and great-great grandchild, Lyanna LeBlanc. Numerous other dear relatives and friends also survive.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:30 AM
Conroe Funeral Directors
NOV
2
Visitation
12:30 PM
Conroe Funeral Directors
