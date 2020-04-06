|
|
Carl R. Davis, Sr.
1936-2020
Carl R. Davis, Sr., expired (Friday) March 27, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted today, (Monday) April 6. 2020 from 1-2p.m., in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) April 7, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020